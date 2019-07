Latest News Beaufort veteran thought he lost class ring in Germany in ’66. It was in SC all along July 30, 2019 01:47 PM

Wally Cole thought he'd lost his class ring while serving in Germany after graduating Beaufort High School in 1966. It turns out he'd actually lost it in S.C. Here's how the school returned it to him 52 years later — and in time for Veteran's Day.