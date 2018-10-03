Boating still restricted in areas of the Grand Strand. See where permission is needed

The U.S. Coast Guard and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) have updated a previously issued emergency “Safety Zone” that limits boating traffic and includes areas of the Grand Strand along the Waccamaw River and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.
The area where permission is required for boat travel has been adjusted to include “all waters of the Waccamaw River along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) from Sandy Island north to the Socastee Swing Bridge (AICW statute mile marker 390 to AICW statute mile 370).
The Coast Guard and SCDNR officials have determined that high-water conditions have improved enough along previously restricted waterways outside of the above areas to allow regular boat traffic to resume. Those areas include “Winyah Bay, Sampit River, [the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sandy Island and north of Socastee Swing Bridge, Great Pee Dee River and Black River.”
They note, however, that there are still numerous areas of abnormally high water, as well as extensive damage to docks and homes throughout areas along most waterways. So it is imperative that boaters in those areas keep a lookout and maintain a safe speed that does not create wake that will do further damage where high waters persist.
