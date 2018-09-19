Florence brought record rainfall to NC. Here’s how it’s leaving SC cities underwater.

Hurricane Florence brought record rainfall to North Carolina — dumping over 30 inches in parts of eastern N.C. Now South Carolina cities — such as Conway and Nichols — are facing the worst flooding on record due to the overflowing rivers.
Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.

