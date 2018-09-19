Horry Sheriff Phillip Thompson speaks about van being swept in flood waters

Lenore Letellier wept over the rescue of her cats, and for the expected loss of her home at Lee's Landing Circle near Conway on Tuesday. Frustrated by repeated floods, the she says she does not plan to return after this flood.
Justin King and his sister Nichole Black lost their parents, Mark King and Debbie Rion, during Hurricane Florence when the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in Loris, South Carolina.
Members Trinity United Methodist church and the surrounding community came together to help move the contents of the church to higher ground on Tuesday ahead of the record flooding of the Waccamaw river that is expected later this week.
Rodney Hyman's home was badly damaged by flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time around, he decided to use his construction skills to build an eight foot wall of dirt around his home to protect it from Hurricane Florence flooding.
Audrey and Robert Ambose fled the rising floodwaters of Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time, they've spend the week preparing for Hurricane Florence's floodwaters and are prepared for whatever they may bring.
Conway residents came together to help neighbor Dennis Williams clear his mother's home of furniture. After flash flooding inundated the neighborhood the night before, they decided to take no chances knowing the Waccama River is still rising.
For the third time in four years, residents of a neighborhood in Conway, South Carolina have had to watch floodwaters from the Crabtree Swamp have crept into their homes. Flash flooding from the last bands of Hurricane Florence flooded the area.
Efforts are being made to prevent Highway 501 in Conway from flooding over. Myrtle Beach would be cut off if the area floods, but Conway residents are worried the project will cause water to back up and further flood areas around town.
Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.
