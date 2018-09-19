Horry Sheriff Phillip Thompson speaks about van being swept in flood waters

Two women drown as they were being transported by a Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van that was swept in flood waters in Marion County. The floods are result of Hurricane Florence.
By
Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Local

Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service