Cats rescued from Lee’s Landing Circle, owner says she’s leaving for good

Lenore Letellier wept over the rescue of her cats, and for the expected loss of her home at Lee's Landing Circle near Conway on Tuesday. Frustrated by repeated floods, the she says she does not plan to return after this flood.
Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.

