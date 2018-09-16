Power outage has serious implications

Residents along the Crabtree Swamp on the north side of Conway are using their experience with Hurricane Matthew when it comes to preparing for possible flood water that are coming due to Hurricane Florence.
Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.
Areas of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., were continuing to flood Saturday afternoon as Florence dumped more rain on the area. An additional 10-15 inches are forecast for the Grand Strand through Monday.
