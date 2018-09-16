Conway city officials express concerns over Waccamaw River barriers

Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said the city is concerned about barriers to protect US Highway 501 bridge that could lead to additional flooding in the Conway area.
Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.

