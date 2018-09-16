Floodwaters reach Highway 905 and threatens Red Bluff community

Water has crossed the roadway on SC 905 in the Red Bluff community. Nearby yards are completely underwater and water is just a foot from reaching the door of one nearby home.
Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.

