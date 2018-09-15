Gas lines form on Sea Mountain Highway during Tropical Storm Florence

A line for gas forms on Sea Mountain Highway at Boulineau's Corner store during Tropical Storm Florence. The shop has had fuel throughout the storm, but conditions are now allowing customers to get out to assess the impacts.
By
High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local

High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local residents visited the beach to take a quick look as Hurricane Florence arrived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service