Gas lines form on Sea Mountain Highway during Tropical Storm Florence
A line for gas forms on Sea Mountain Highway at Boulineau's Corner store during Tropical Storm Florence. The shop has had fuel throughout the storm, but conditions are now allowing customers to get out to assess the impacts.
Areas of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., were continuing to flood Saturday afternoon as Florence dumped more rain on the area. An additional 10-15 inches are forecast for the Grand Strand through Monday.
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.