Myrtle Beach area starts to see Florence’s impact – with more to come

As Tropical Storm Florence stalled over the Myrtle Beach area, it continued to unleash wind and possible record-setting rain along the Grand Strand on Saturday.
The eye of the storm — which initially approached the Carolina coast as a hurricane — slowly moved over the Myrtle Beach area and remained overhead for hours. What seemed like a calm morning was quickly replaced by more gusting winds and heavy rain.
Most areas of Horry County were expected to receive an additional 10 inches of rain as the storm gradually moved through the region. Some areas of the county could experience a total of 20 to 30 inches of rainfall.
The downpours are expected to lead to flooding of the Waccamaw River in Conway and the Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry starting Saturday. Both rivers are expected to approach or exceed record levels next week.
There were reports of some flooded roads in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and the Conway area, including Forest View Road and Long Avenue Extension. More flooded streets are expected as the storm continues.
As the eye moved through the area, winds increased to about 30 miles per hour sustained and gusts up to 50 miles an hour.
Thousands are without power in Horry County and storm surge remained a threat, though downgraded to 2 to 4 feet.
In central Myrtle Beach, near the SkyWheel and the old Pavilion, some people were venturing out to take a look at the beach or see if they could find an open store. Some people looked out from motel balconies, watching the rain fall and cars drive by.
Jerry Bowman was walking back home down 6th Avenue North near Ocean Boulevard with his blue jacket pulled over his head against the wind and rain. “I’m just trying to find a store that’s open,” he said before he walked back into the weekly motel where he lives on Chester Street.
The beach was clearly eroded at beach access points. The winds and waves in recent days had pushed more sand back up to the dunes. Flowing water from the beach accesses cut through the sand, as much as 2 feet in some areas, as the rain drained to the ocean.
Many locals who evacuated before the storm also are starting to wonder when they may return.
“Roads are going to be flooded and power is out,” Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said. “You’ll be returning to that.”
Throughout the day Friday, Myrtle Beach received 60 damage reports ranging from downed power lines and trees, to traffic signals not working, debris and flooded roadways.
“Our goal is to make things safe for re-entry, so that people can return to homes and businesses as quickly as possible,” the city’s Facebook post reads.
Overnight curfews also remain in place for many communities and the county throughout the storm.
