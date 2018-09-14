Hurricane Florence landfall captured by International Space Station cameras

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
Following Wednesday’s win in Buie’s Creek, NC, Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia and players Kilton Anderson and Jeffrey Gunter discuss the team having to evacuate campus, play at Campbell and remain on the road to avoid the hurricane.
As Hurricane Florence approached on Thursday afternoon 470 people had checked into the shelter at North Myrtle Beach High School with more evacuees expected as conditions worsen. Thursday, September 13, 2018.