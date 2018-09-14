Tree blocks roadway in Cherry Grove area

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.
As Hurricane Florence approached on Thursday afternoon 470 people had checked into the shelter at North Myrtle Beach High School with more evacuees expected as conditions worsen. Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Following Wednesday’s win in Buie’s Creek, NC, Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia and players Kilton Anderson and Jeffrey Gunter discuss the team having to evacuate campus, play at Campbell and remain on the road to avoid the hurricane.
When Hurricane Irma was possibly headed to South Carolina, we asked Nancy Cappelmann, Harbormaster at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Hilton Head Island, for advice on what boat owners can do to prepare their boats for the coming storm.