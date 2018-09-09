Myrtle Beach Mayor addresses Hurricane Florence

The United States Army Corps of Engineers have begun another round of beach renourishment in Surfside Beach on Wednesday. The project will ultimately pump 1.4 million cubic yards of sand along Grand Strand beaches to protect against storms.
This Murrells Inlet home is worth over $4 million and sits on historic propety. It is currently up for sale, get a look at the interior of the home. The property has had several interested buyers since hitting market.
Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect?