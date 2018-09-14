Are you prepared for a disaster or hurricane? FEMA wants you to get ready.

Here are six important things to know before a disaster strikes.
By
High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local

High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local residents visited the beach to take a quick look as Hurricane Florence arrived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service