Are you prepared for a disaster or hurricane? FEMA wants you to get ready.

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
When Hurricane Irma was possibly headed to South Carolina, we asked Nancy Cappelmann, Harbormaster at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Hilton Head Island, for advice on what boat owners can do to prepare their boats for the coming storm.
