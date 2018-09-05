Plane lands on U.S. Hwy. 17 Bypass

A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 17 Bypass on Wednesday afternoon near Myrtle Beach.
Police looking into a death in Conway

Horry County authorities are on scene investigating a death in the Conway area. Police were called Friday to a location at Silver Moon Court, Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police said.

Sunhouse robbery and murder trial begins

The trial of James Daniels for the murder of Trish Stull during a robbery of a Sunhouse convenience store in Conway began today. Daniels is accused of helping to plan the robbery and driving for his co-defendants McKinley Daniels and Jerome Jenkins.

