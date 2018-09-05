Plane lands on U.S. Hwy. 17 Bypass

This Murrells Inlet home is worth over $4 million and sits on historic propety. It is currently up for sale, get a look at the interior of the home. The property has had several interested buyers since hitting market.
Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect?
The trial of James Daniels for the murder of Trish Stull during a robbery of a Sunhouse convenience store in Conway began today. Daniels is accused of helping to plan the robbery and driving for his co-defendants McKinley Daniels and Jerome Jenkins.
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
