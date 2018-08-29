Shadell Bell transferred from Clemson to CCU and will start at tight end

Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect?
The trial of James Daniels for the murder of Trish Stull during a robbery of a Sunhouse convenience store in Conway began today. Daniels is accused of helping to plan the robbery and driving for his co-defendants McKinley Daniels and Jerome Jenkins.
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
The lewd, obscene and profane language ordinance — a misdemeanor — falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense. It plainly states a person should not make, utter or direct any lewd, obscene or profane words toward another person.
A Horry County Magistrate sets bond for four suspects in connection to a stolen vehicle and Conway area shootings including on Hemingway Chapel Road. The four were arrested after they tried to flee from police.
Diane Lynn Hunter leaves the courtroom after pleading guilty to reckless homicide. Hunter rear ended a golf cart with her car in North Myrtle Beach in July of 2017 killing Kathern Snipes. Hunter will be sentenced at a later date. Aug. 23, 2018.
Deborah Bullock pled guilty of reckless homicide in the death of Joan Cooleen Banks-Miller. Bullock was leaving a methadone clinic in Myrtle Beach when her vehicle crossed the center lane on Mr. Joe White Avenue. Bullock was sentenced to 6 years.
Terence Isacc Blackwell (pictured) and Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr., accused of killing Sylvester Bellamy in a Myrtle Beach public bathroom, had their bond hearings on Thursday in district court. Aug. 23, 2018.