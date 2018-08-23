Police make an arrest in connection to a murder and armed robberies in Horry County.

Deborah Bullock pled guilty of reckless homicide in the death of Joan Cooleen Banks-Miller. Bullock was leaving a methadone clinic in Myrtle Beach when her vehicle crossed the center lane on Mr. Joe White Avenue. Bullock was sentenced to 6 years.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Kilton Anderson and other CCU personnel talk about the advantages of having a starting signal-caller in place ahead of their Sept. 1 opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Horry County Police responded to Hemingway Chapel Road for a shots fired. The victim said her car was shot at with a 7-year-old inside. Witnesses said as many as 10 masked people in a yard before shooting.
Police were investigation the homicide of 58-year-old Terry Blye on Tuesday morning off Adrian Highway near Conway. His neighbor, Billy Vereen, considered Blye a hero for risking his life to help three teenagers who wrecked near his home in 2010.