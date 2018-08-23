Bullock sentenced to 6 years for reckless homicide for Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck

Deborah Bullock pled guilty of reckless homicide in the death of Joan Cooleen Banks-Miller. Bullock was leaving a methadone clinic in Myrtle Beach when her vehicle crossed the center lane on Mr. Joe White Avenue. Bullock was sentenced to 6 years.
Murdered man considered a hero by neighbor

Police were investigation the homicide of 58-year-old Terry Blye on Tuesday morning off Adrian Highway near Conway. His neighbor, Billy Vereen, considered Blye a hero for risking his life to help three teenagers who wrecked near his home in 2010.

