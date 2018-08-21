The grandmother of two victims speaks during sentencing

Melinda Edwards speaks during a sentencing. Her 4-year-old relatives were the victims of a sexual assault by Panteleimon Spirakis who pleaded guilty on Aug. 21.
Murdered man considered a hero by neighbor

Police were investigation the homicide of 58-year-old Terry Blye on Tuesday morning off Adrian Highway near Conway. His neighbor, Billy Vereen, considered Blye a hero for risking his life to help three teenagers who wrecked near his home in 2010.