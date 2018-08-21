Murdered man considered a hero by neighbor

Police were investigation the homicide of 58-year-old Terry Blye on Tuesday morning off Adrian Highway near Conway. His neighbor, Billy Vereen, considered Blye a hero for risking his life to help three teenagers who wrecked near his home in 2010.
By
Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Latest News

Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.