SWAT, police working home invasion in Surfside

Authorities are responding to a report of a home invasion in Surfside Beach, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann. An armed man reportedly entered the home Sunday afternoon.
By
Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Latest News

Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.