Surfside Beach Police standoff

Police say two men shot and killed a driver while stealing a car. The men allegedly went on an armed robbery spree from Loris into North Carolina. This video shows the suspects at the Sun-Do convenience store.
Horry County police are looking for men who they say murdered a person sitting in a car Wednesday at a Longs grocery store. The suspects fled and committed armed robberies after the initial incident, police said.
DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history.
Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.
The Coast Guard rescued a 47-year-old man Tuesday from a vessel 46 miles east of Myrtle Beach, according to a press release. The helicopter hoisted the man from the boat and took him to Grand Strand Hospital.
Myrtle Beach city council passed the 'Ocean Boulevard Entertainment District Overlay' today. The zoning law effective bans smoke shops a section of Ocean Boulevard as well as other items cancel deemed not 'family friendly.'