Blueberry’s Grill opens new location at Barefoot Landing

Blueberry's Grill opens second location at Barefoot Landing on August 20, 2018.
By
Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Latest News

Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.