Body discovered off Peachtree Road in Socastee

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found off Peachtree Road August 18.
By
Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Latest News

Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.