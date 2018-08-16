Murder suspects on the run after murder, attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Horry County police are looking for men who they say murdered a person sitting in a car Wednesday at a Longs grocery store. The suspects fled and committed armed robberies after the initial incident, police said.
Police say two men shot and killed a driver while stealing a car. The men allegedly went on an armed robbery spree from Loris into North Carolina. This video shows the suspects at the Sun-Do convenience store.
DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history.
The Coast Guard rescued a 47-year-old man Tuesday from a vessel 46 miles east of Myrtle Beach, according to a press release. The helicopter hoisted the man from the boat and took him to Grand Strand Hospital.
Myrtle Beach city council passed the 'Ocean Boulevard Entertainment District Overlay' today. The zoning law effective bans smoke shops a section of Ocean Boulevard as well as other items cancel deemed not 'family friendly.'
Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.
A man died in the surf off Myrtle Beach State Park Monday morning. First responders from Horry County and the city went to the park, just south of Myrtle Beach city. County police said the victim was an adult man.
Since September of 2017, Bryce Sobota, 18, and his brother, Alex Sobota, 16, have been collecting used soccer equipment to send to kids in third-world countries who don’t have access to the same gear used by kids in more developed nations.