Murder suspects on the run after murder, attempted carjacking, armed robberies

Horry County police are looking for men who they say murdered a person sitting in a car Wednesday at a Longs grocery store. The suspects fled and committed armed robberies after the initial incident, police said.
Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.