U.S. Coast Guard responds to a capsized barge off Surfside Beach

The Coast Guard responded to a capsized barge off Surfside Beach. There were no reports of injuries or water pollution.
By
Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Latest News

Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.