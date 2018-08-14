Coast Guard medevacs man from boat nearly 50 miles off Myrtle Beach shore

The Coast Guard rescued a 47-year-old man Tuesday from a vessel 46 miles east of Myrtle Beach, according to a press release. The helicopter hoisted the man from the boat and took him to Grand Strand Hospital.
