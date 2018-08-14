Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.
A man died in the surf off Myrtle Beach State Park Monday morning. First responders from Horry County and the city went to the park, just south of Myrtle Beach city. County police said the victim was an adult man.
Myrtle Beach city council plans to vote Tuesday on a new "entertainment overlay district" that would ban the sell of merchandise such as, CBD oil, smoke shop paraphernalia and sexually oriented clothing. Aug, 13 2018.
Since September of 2017, Bryce Sobota, 18, and his brother, Alex Sobota, 16, have been collecting used soccer equipment to send to kids in third-world countries who don’t have access to the same gear used by kids in more developed nations.
First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, celebrating its 90th anniversary, is nearing completion of construction on its new campus, which was originally supposed to be completed in 2008 to accommodate more members.
There are plans to rebuild the historic Jerry Cox warehouse on Conway's river front. The owner plans to retain some of the historic character of the building including the graffiti wall that faces the Waccamaw river front.
A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.