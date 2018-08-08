Police officer rescues dog stranded at Market Common dog park
A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.
NASCAR driver and current points leader Kyle Busch stopped by the Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 7 to discuss Darlington Raceway and race with fans. Busch was in Myrtle Beach for the Grand Opening of the PALM Charter School in Conway.
Three people have been transported to the hospital after a wreck on Carolina Forest Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said four to five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Sharks have become a common sight along Myrtle Beach and Garden City beaches during summer 2018. The sharks are often spotted swimming around the piers, but they've also been showing up in the surf — prompting beachgoers out of the water.
Jason Rosenberg of Garden City took a relative to go dolphin watching the day before she was to begin chemo therapy. While they saw many dolphins, they ended up getting much more when a dolphin began jumping out of the water.
Charles Everette Adams appeared in Myrtle Beach bond court today in connection to recent burglaries in the Grande Dunes community.
He was denied bond for the five first-degree burglary charges and could face life in prison if convicted.
Surfside Beach resident and avid Ohio State fan “Tennessee Jeff” Hamms is hosting a rally in support for embattled Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer at Ohio Stadium at 6 p.m. Monday. A video he posted on Facebook on Saturday went viral.
Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia discusses the hiring of former Conway High football coach and athletic director Chuck Jordan as the CCU football program’s Analyst for High School relations.
International student workers aid Myrtle Beach’s summer economy, but critics argue that the J-1 visa program, intended as a cultural exchange, has turned into a source of cheap labor for American employers.