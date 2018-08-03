Coastal Carolina coach, players react to first fall practice

Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia and players Silas Kelly and Alex James discuss the first fall practice of the 2018 season at Brooks Stadium on Friday.
Grande Dunes Burglary

Surveillance video provided by Myrtle Beach Police from one of at least 5 reported burglaries in the Grande Dunes community on Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Elmer recovers from amputation

A dog named Elmer recovers from an amputation in the Horry County Animal Care Center. He was one of 11 injured and malnourished dogs chained up around the yard of a Conway-area home with unclean water and little food, according to a police reports.

Cremation Urn found on beach

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge examines an ornate urn found by a lifeguard in the edge of the ocean in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The remains have not yet been identified. July 31, 2018.