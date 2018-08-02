Grande Dunes Burglary

Surveillance video provided by Myrtle Beach Police from one of at least 5 reported burglaries in the Grande Dunes community on Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.
By
Elmer recovers from amputation

Latest News

Elmer recovers from amputation

A dog named Elmer recovers from an amputation in the Horry County Animal Care Center. He was one of 11 injured and malnourished dogs chained up around the yard of a Conway-area home with unclean water and little food, according to a police reports.

Cremation Urn found on beach

Latest News

Cremation Urn found on beach

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge examines an ornate urn found by a lifeguard in the edge of the ocean in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The remains have not yet been identified. July 31, 2018.