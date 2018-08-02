Grande Dunes Burglary

International student workers aid Myrtle Beach’s summer economy, but critics argue that the J-1 visa program, intended as a cultural exchange, has turned into a source of cheap labor for American employers.
As a firefighter of 10 years at MBFR, Jennifer Gilbert used to spend her days and nights at Fire Station #6 on 38th Avenue N. Now she works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in an office as she continues treatment for breast cancer.
Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports Principal Avery Moore discusses the school and the coursework involved in the curriculum. 2015 NASCAR Champion Kyle Bush will appear at the grand opening of Palm Charter High School's new location on August 7.
A dog named Elmer recovers from an amputation in the Horry County Animal Care Center. He was one of 11 injured and malnourished dogs chained up around the yard of a Conway-area home with unclean water and little food, according to a police reports.
The incident involving a victim who was filmed with a cellphone taped to the ceiling while she was in a shower allegedly happened at a Salvation Army owned home in the Conway area. The victim said she’s angry, embarrassed and grossed out.
The late Robin Williams was a beloved comedian and actor who could pull off the most serious and comedic of roles. On Sunday the Alabama Theatre will feature a Williams tribute, with comedian Roger Kabler doing impersonations of the famed actor.
Police are on the scene where firefighters found two bodies in a burned car in Socastee Friday morning, July 27, 2018. Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said firefighters responded to a report of a burning car Friday morning.