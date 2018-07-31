Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports teaches kids to build racecars

Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports Principal Avery Moore discusses the school and the coursework involved in the curriculum. 2015 NASCAR Champion Kyle Bush will appear at the grand opening of Palm Charter High School's new location on August 7.
Elmer recovers from amputation

A dog named Elmer recovers from an amputation in the Horry County Animal Care Center. He was one of 11 injured and malnourished dogs chained up around the yard of a Conway-area home with unclean water and little food, according to a police reports.

Cremation Urn found on beach

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge examines an ornate urn found by a lifeguard in the edge of the ocean in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The remains have not yet been identified. July 31, 2018.