Suspects appear in front of judge in Socastee murder case

The late Robin Williams was a beloved comedian and actor who could pull off the most serious and comedic of roles. On Sunday the Alabama Theatre will feature a Williams tribute, with comedian Roger Kabler doing impersonations of the famed actor.
Police are on the scene where firefighters found two bodies in a burned car in Socastee Friday morning, July 27, 2018. Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said firefighters responded to a report of a burning car Friday morning.
The newly-renovated Matt Hughes Skatepark will reopen Saturday in Myrtle Beach. The park is named for a Myrtle Beach teen who died while skateboarding in 1998. His sister, Noel Hughes, helped lead the project.
Horry County police on the scene at the Socastee Recreational Park where two bodies were found in a burned car. Police said someone found the car Friday morning down a dead-end road and they bodies were badly burned.
King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Coastal SC residents can expect to see ten king tides in 2018.
Soldiers from the United States Army Special Operations came to North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon where they parachuted down into the ocean from Blackhawk helicopters near 27th Avenue South. Tourists and locals gathered on the beach to watch.
The Caddy Group hosted its annual training and orientation Tuesday at the Legends Golf Resort with guest speaker Will Davidson, caddie for professional golfer Andrew Johnston, attending and giving instruction to the caddies.