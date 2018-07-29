Suspects appear in front of judge in Socastee murder case

A magistrate denied bond to four suspects accused of murder for Socastee area killing. The victims were found stabbed in a burned car. Horry County police have yet to identify the victims.
By
Carolina’s king tides explained

Latest News

Carolina’s king tides explained

King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Coastal SC residents can expect to see ten king tides in 2018.