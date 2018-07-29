Robin Williams Tribute Show coming to Alabama Theater

The late Robin Williams was a beloved comedian and actor who could pull off the most serious and comedic of roles. On Sunday the Alabama Theatre will feature a Williams tribute, with comedian Roger Kabler doing impersonations of the famed actor.
