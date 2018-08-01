J1 students, organizer discuss students’ experiences in the US

International student workers aid Myrtle Beach’s summer economy, but critics argue that the J-1 visa program, intended as a cultural exchange, has turned into a source of cheap labor for American employers.
Elmer recovers from amputation

A dog named Elmer recovers from an amputation in the Horry County Animal Care Center. He was one of 11 injured and malnourished dogs chained up around the yard of a Conway-area home with unclean water and little food, according to a police reports.

Cremation Urn found on beach

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge examines an ornate urn found by a lifeguard in the edge of the ocean in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The remains have not yet been identified. July 31, 2018.