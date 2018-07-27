Police on scene where two bodies found in burned car
Police are on the scene where firefighters found two bodies in a burned car in Socastee Friday morning, July 27, 2018. Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said firefighters responded to a report of a burning car Friday morning.
Soldiers from the United States Army Special Operations came to North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon where they parachuted down into the ocean from Blackhawk helicopters near 27th Avenue South. Tourists and locals gathered on the beach to watch.
King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Coastal SC residents can expect to see ten king tides in 2018.
The Caddy Group hosted its annual training and orientation Tuesday at the Legends Golf Resort with guest speaker Will Davidson, caddie for professional golfer Andrew Johnston, attending and giving instruction to the caddies.
Zach McQuigg, 36, is the new principal of Myrtle Beach High School. The HCS board approved Zack McQuigg as the new principal Monday night. Former principal John Washburn announced in June he was leaving for a position in the district office.
Christopher Fling was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Robert "Bobby" Livingston in April of 2017. Fling was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 501 when he struck Livingston, who was walking northbound in the roadway.