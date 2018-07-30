Woman shares experience after being recorded in shower by phone

The incident involving a victim who was filmed with a cellphone taped to the ceiling while she was in a shower allegedly happened at a Salvation Army owned home in the Conway area. The victim said she’s angry, embarrassed and grossed out.
