Caddy girls hold annual training, orientation session with PGA Tour caddie Will Davidson

The Caddy Group hosted its annual training and orientation Tuesday at the Legends Golf Resort with guest speaker Will Davidson, caddie for professional golfer Andrew Johnston, attending and giving instruction to the caddies.
Man sentenced for 2017 fatal wreck

Christopher Fling was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Robert "Bobby" Livingston in April of 2017. Fling was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 501 when he struck Livingston, who was walking northbound in the roadway.