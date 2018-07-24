Horry County Sheriff addresses inmate deaths

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson discusses the recent inmate deaths at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and how his staff undergoes training to handle incoming inmates' conditions.
Man sentenced for 2017 fatal wreck

Christopher Fling was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Robert "Bobby" Livingston in April of 2017. Fling was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 501 when he struck Livingston, who was walking northbound in the roadway.