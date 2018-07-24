Man sentenced for 2017 fatal wreck

Christopher Fling was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Robert "Bobby" Livingston in April of 2017. Fling was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 501 when he struck Livingston, who was walking northbound in the roadway.
Zach McQuigg, 36, is the new principal of Myrtle Beach High School. The HCS board approved Zack McQuigg as the new principal Monday night. Former principal John Washburn announced in June he was leaving for a position in the district office.
Former Atlanta Braves standout Andruw Jones shared stories of the Atlanta Braves’ glory days while in Myrtle Beach to participate during “Braves Weekend,” held by the club’s former affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Chauncey Chanticleer, Coastal Carolina University's mascot, takes on rapper Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge. The viral dance craze has had everyone dancing in the streets and even celebrities doing the challenge.
Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach hosted a group of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center residents for a first-hand look at venomous snakes and the the various types of snake bites they can expect to see in the emergency room.
Norman Abernathy, a former youth minister at Langston Baptist Church was charged today with sexually assaulting four teenage girls . Abernathy appeared in court at the J.Rueben Long detention center and was granted bond on Thursday.July 19, 2018.