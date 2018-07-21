Andruw Jones talks Atlanta Braves baseball during Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Braves Weekend
Former Atlanta Braves standout Andruw Jones shared stories of the Atlanta Braves’ glory days while in Myrtle Beach to participate during “Braves Weekend,” held by the club’s former affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Chauncey Chanticleer, Coastal Carolina University's mascot, takes on rapper Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge. The viral dance craze has had everyone dancing in the streets and even celebrities doing the challenge.
Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach hosted a group of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center residents for a first-hand look at venomous snakes and the the various types of snake bites they can expect to see in the emergency room.
Norman Abernathy, a former youth minister at Langston Baptist Church was charged today with sexually assaulting four teenage girls . Abernathy appeared in court at the J.Rueben Long detention center and was granted bond on Thursday.July 19, 2018.
The Shenzhen Lingerie Fashion Show was held Tuesday at the Asher Theatre in the Waccamaw Center in Myrtle Beach. The show and models represent the Shenzhen Underwear Association (SUA), a non-profit marketing cooperative.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce their new president and chief executive officer, Karen Riordan. Riordan, formally of Williamsburg, VA, is the first female CEO for the Myrtle Beach chamber.
The state released its investigative file into the death of Christopher Bennett including video from a transport van. Bennett was found unresponsive in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center jail cell on March 22.