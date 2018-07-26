Carolina’s king tides explained

King tides bring higher than average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Coastal SC residents can expect to see ten king tides in 2018.
The Caddy Group hosted its annual training and orientation Tuesday at the Legends Golf Resort with guest speaker Will Davidson, caddie for professional golfer Andrew Johnston, attending and giving instruction to the caddies.
Zach McQuigg, 36, is the new principal of Myrtle Beach High School. The HCS board approved Zack McQuigg as the new principal Monday night. Former principal John Washburn announced in June he was leaving for a position in the district office.
Christopher Fling was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Robert "Bobby" Livingston in April of 2017. Fling was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 501 when he struck Livingston, who was walking northbound in the roadway.
Former Atlanta Braves standout Andruw Jones shared stories of the Atlanta Braves’ glory days while in Myrtle Beach to participate during “Braves Weekend,” held by the club’s former affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.