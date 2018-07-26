Carolina’s king tides explained

King tides bring higher than average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Coastal SC residents can expect to see ten king tides in 2018.
By
Sea Level: Ed Black

Sea Level: Ed Black

Garden City Beach resident Ed Black says that despite repeated flooding, rising waters will not move residents from his community.

