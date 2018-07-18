Horry County Police conceal information in police reports

The Shenzhen Lingerie Fashion Show was held Tuesday at the Asher Theatre in the Waccamaw Center in Myrtle Beach. The show and models represent the Shenzhen Underwear Association (SUA), a non-profit marketing cooperative.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce their new president and chief executive officer, Karen Riordan. Riordan, formally of Williamsburg, VA, is the first female CEO for the Myrtle Beach chamber.
The state released its investigative file into the death of Christopher Bennett including video from a transport van. Bennett was found unresponsive in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center jail cell on March 22.
A 9-1-1 tape of the call as Roy Davis is beaten to death was played in court today. Diane Durkin and James Rosenbaum are accused of murdering Davis by beating him with a baseball bat in July 2016. Durkin and Rosenbaum claim it was in self defense.
Actor Danny McBride once portrayed a minor league baseball player playing for the fictional Myrtle Beach Mermen. Now the real life Myrtle Beach Pelicans want to bring him back for their "Mermen Night." Video courtesy of Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
A phone scam targeting Horry County residents demands ransom payments for loved ones, but officials say it is a hoax. Some who fell victim talk about their experience and what it was like believing they knew someone held hostage.