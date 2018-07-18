Former Columbia police chief arrested on drug charge

Former Columbia police chief Randy Scott has been arrested on a drug charge, according to Richland County jail records.
Scott, 49, who was Columbia’s interim chief before being given the permanent position in 2011, was charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, according to online Richland County court records.
Details about the arrest were not immediately available. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is the investigating agency, court records show.
Scott resigned from the Columbia Police Department in 2013, citing post-traumatic stress disorder. He said he developed the condition after the 2005 death of Richland County sheriff’s Deputy Keith Cannon, whom Scott had hired during his first stint at the sheriff’s department.
After his resignation, Scott returned to the sheriff’s department, where he had worked before leading the Columbia force.
He is expected at a 2 p.m. bond hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base is a misdemeanor that carries up to three years in prison or a $5,000 fine, under South Carolina law.
Scott worked for Richland County Sheriff’s Department with the rank of Deputy Chief before his tenure as Columbia Police Chief.
Scott served as the head of Columbia’s police force for more than two years beginning in 2011.
Scott was named interim police chief in October 2010. His quickly went to work fixing what was then seen as a department in trouble.
Scott began restructuring the department. He named a new command staff, hired new officers, and created new units. The interim title was removed and he began as Columbia Police Chief in January 2011.
Scott was seen as the answer to years of problems at the department. He was the department’s sixth police chief in six years. He became a high-profile figure who showed up at everything from crime scenes to neighborhood meetings to protests to major festivals.
The praise for Scott was cut short in 2012 following a controversial incident in which CPD bauched a search for lobbyist Tom Sponseller. Sponseller’s was missing for 11 days. After four searches of Sponseller’s office tower, CPD investigators found nothing. Investigators were made aware of a suicide note by Sponseller after other people broke into the lobbyist’s office and found the final letter. Investigators found Sponseller’s body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a room behind two locked doors in the building’s parking garage.
The incident was seen as a mismanagement blunder by Scott and led to the firing of two high-ranking officers, one of which sued Scott and the Columbia Police Department.
After an unexplained and extended leave of absence in April 2013, Scott announced his resignation from the Columbia Police Chief position, citing post traumatic stress disorder related to his position.
“On my leave of absence I received counseling and help in realizing that my personal life is as important as my law enforcement career,” Scott wrote in his resignation letter. “I learned that the stress of being the Chief of the Columbia Police Department has brought out severe stress-related issues. This is more commonly known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder that I have from incidents that have occurred in my career.”
In a tearfilled news conference, Scott told the public that his PTSD stemmed, in part, from the death of an officer that he hired while working for Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The officer, Deputy Keith Cannon of RCSD, died during a high-speed chase on I-20 in 2005. Scott saw the young officer dead in the cruiser following the wreck, the former police chief told the public in 2013.
Scott left the top position at CPD on May 1 2013.
Following Scott’s resignation, he went to work for the RCSD once again.
Scott was involved with a vehicle collision in July 2016 in which a woman hit him, following the woman disregarding a stop sign. A 911 call from a third party seemed to indicate that the caller saw Scott throwing away a beer bottle after the accident.
A few days after the wreck, Scott left the sheriff’s department due to medical issues, a spokesperson for RCSD said at the time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
