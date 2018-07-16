9-1-1 call of man beaten to death played in court in 'stand your ground' case
A 9-1-1 tape of the call as Roy Davis is beaten to death was played in court today. Diane Durkin and James Rosenbaum are accused of murdering Davis by beating him with a baseball bat in July 2016. Durkin and Rosenbaum claim it was in self defense.
Actor Danny McBride once portrayed a minor league baseball player playing for the fictional Myrtle Beach Mermen. Now the real life Myrtle Beach Pelicans want to bring him back for their "Mermen Night." Video courtesy of Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
A phone scam targeting Horry County residents demands ransom payments for loved ones, but officials say it is a hoax. Some who fell victim talk about their experience and what it was like believing they knew someone held hostage.
Shane Benoit of Murrells Inlet got a ransom call yesterday afternoon threatening to kill his wife if he refused to pay the caller $5000. Benoit describes his panic but police found his wife at work unharmed.