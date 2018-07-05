Police on scene of Highway 707

Spectators panic and run from a rumored shooter at Broadway at the Beach during the Fourth of July fireworks show in Myrtle Beach. Police say the rumors were false and there was no active shooter. Video courtesy of Joe Czapla & Geoff Makis
Listen to police radio traffic as officers respond to a possible active shooter at Broadway at the Beach. Police say there was no shooter or shots fired, but thousands of people panicked at the popular Myrtle Beach tourist attraction.
Here is a short clip from a recent Shenzhen Underwear Association (SUA) swimsuit fashion show. This is what you might see at the upcoming Shenzhen Lingerie Fashion Show on July 17 at the Asher Theatre.
EMS and Myrtle Beach police responded to the Westgate Resort in Myrtle Beach after, cops say, one person fell from a balcony. The resort is in the center of Myrtle Beach across from Family Kingdom on Ocean Boulevard.