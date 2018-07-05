Hazmat, police investigate white powder delivered to Ocean Boulevard hotel

Listen to police radio traffic as officers respond to a possible active shooter at Broadway at the Beach. Police say there was no shooter or shots fired, but thousands of people panicked at the popular Myrtle Beach tourist attraction.
Spectators panic and run from a rumored shooter at Broadway at the Beach during the Fourth of July fireworks show in Myrtle Beach. Police say the rumors were false and there was no active shooter. Video courtesy of Joe Czapla & Geoff Makis
EMS and Myrtle Beach police responded to the Westgate Resort in Myrtle Beach after, cops say, one person fell from a balcony. The resort is in the center of Myrtle Beach across from Family Kingdom on Ocean Boulevard.
Horry County police are investigating after a female's body was found off of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain John Harrelson. Harrelson said that the body is that of an unidentified adult female.
