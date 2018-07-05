'Bird Man' detained multiple times for breaking Marsh Walk rules, officials say

The Bird Man is a regular figure on Murrells Inlet's Marsh Walk known for letting people to hold his exotic birds in exchange for money. He has been stopped multiple times for violating Marsh Walk rules, according to Georgetown County Sheriff police reports.
Joseph Weeks, a 60-year old Pawleys Island resident known as the Bird Man, is a recognizable face for many along the Marsh Walk. His most recent run-in with the law was on July 4 for violating rules. Weeks was booked by Georgetown County and then released Thursday morning.
According to police reports, Weeks was previously detained on June 21 after allowing people to hold his pet birds for a price in the Wicked Tuna's overflow parking lot.
The officers reportedly told Weeks that they would continue to stop him from using the Marsh Walk until they are told otherwise by high-ups. One of the officers had already stopped Weeks earlier that same week.
Weeks is said to have told the officers that he was attempting to get permission to be there from local business, but the police report says he was asking people who did not have the appropriate authority -- like the valet.
The Bird Man is not allowed to step foot on Wicked Tuna's property.
