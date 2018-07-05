Panic at Broadway at Beach during fourth fireworks

Spectators panic and run from a rumored shooter at Broadway at the Beach during the Fourth of July fireworks show in Myrtle Beach. Police say the rumors were false and there was no active shooter. Video courtesy of Joe Czapla & Geoff Makis
By
FIREWORKS

Latest News

FIREWORKS

Fireworks are fun but also dangerous. Here are some tips to safely doing a show on your own in the Myrtle Beach area this Fourth of July. As well as some places to see professional firework shows along the Grand Strand to celebrate Indepedence Day.