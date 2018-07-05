People flee a falsely reported shooting in Myrtle Beach

EMS and Myrtle Beach police responded to the Westgate Resort in Myrtle Beach after, cops say, one person fell from a balcony. The resort is in the center of Myrtle Beach across from Family Kingdom on Ocean Boulevard.
Horry County police are investigating after a female's body was found off of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain John Harrelson. Harrelson said that the body is that of an unidentified adult female.
Cathy Tourloukis, a Carolina Forest resident, has managed to get over 200 Grand Strand restaurants to participate in Strand Strawless Summer, a campaign to help reduce the amount of plastic pollution in the ocean and beaches.
Fireworks are fun but also dangerous. Here are some tips to safely doing a show on your own in the Myrtle Beach area this Fourth of July. As well as some places to see professional firework shows along the Grand Strand to celebrate Indepedence Day.
Horry County citizens are going to have to wait a few more weeks before they can use the long awaited International Drive. Due to bad weather, the road's opening has been delayed by a few weeks after the contractor asked for more time.